City observes National Public Works Week

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson kicked off National Public Works Week in the City of Valdosta with an official Proclamation earlier this month.
Matheson met with public works officials to show appreciation for all the department does to increase the quality of life within the city, city officials said in a statement.
The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association, was instituted in 1960. The 2022 theme was "Ready and Resilient."
The theme "showcases the superheroes within every public works professional. Always ready to serve their communities and resilient as ever in their abilities to pick themselves up off the ground after encountering challenges," city officials said.
The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance and facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment, and street sweeping in residential areas and designated state routes. Department staff also collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items and yard trash for city customers.
For the protection of residents, the Public Works Department provides a mosquito spraying and larvicide program, city officials said. The Mathis City Auditorium and Sunset Hill Cemetery are owned and managed by the Public Works Department.
This year, National Public Works Week occurred May 15-21.
