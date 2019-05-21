VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta observes National Public Works Week, May 19-25, with a variety of activities that will highlight the services provided by the staff of the city’s Public Works Department.
The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association, was instituted in 1960, city officials said. The 2019 theme is “It Starts Here.”
The theme represents the many facets of modern civilization that grow out of the efforts put forth by the public works professionals across North America.
What starts here?
City officials said, infrastructure starts with public works; growth and innovation start with public works; mobility starts with public works; security starts with public works; healthy communities start with public works.
"The bottom line is that citizens' quality of life starts with public works," they said.
“During Public Works Week, our goal is to increase public awareness of the important role our employees play, educate citizens on public works professionals and show our appreciation of the dedication and commitment that our employees display daily,” said Richard Hardy, public works director.
The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance, facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment and street sweeping in residential areas as well as designated state routes.
Department staff collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items and yard trash for city customers. For the protection of residents, the Public Works Department provides a mosquito spraying and larvacide program. Mathis City Auditorium and Sunset Hill Cemetery are owned and managed by the Public Works Department.
Residents are invited to participate in a variety of events that have been planned for National Public Works Week:
Monday, May 20: Proclamation. Mayor John Gayle kicked off the National Public Works Week observance with a proclamation to the Public Works staff, at 1017 Myrtle St.
Tuesday, May 21: “Love Where You Live” anti-litter educational campaign. Public Works staff will host a kickoff event for the anti-litter educational campaign “Love Where You Live.” The event will be held 9:30 a.m. at S.L. Mason Elementary School.
Wednesday, May 22: Public Works employee appreciation luncheon. City of Valdosta Public Works Department employees will be treated to an employee appreciation luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Mathis City Auditorium. The event is for Public Works employees and invited guests only, city officials said.
To request additional information about National Public Works Week in Valdosta, contact the Public Works Department, (229) 259-3597.
