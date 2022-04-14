City observes Community Development Week

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognized National Community Development Week April 11-15.
A proclamation was read and presented by Mayor Scott James Matheson to the neighborhood development department led by Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager, city officials said in a statement.
The purpose of National Community Development Week is to educate the community on the importance of the Community Development Block Grant program and its impact on the community.
National Community Development Week began in 1986 in an effort to highlight the CDBG program through grassroots support. This effort highlights activities by state and local CDBG grantees to recognize the program, showcase projects and share program impact data.
It further communities the opportunity to promote, educate and advocate on behalf of the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.