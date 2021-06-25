VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle but is also reminding them what they can bring to drop-off sites.
City residents can dispose of their recyclable materials at any of the three recycling drop-off sites, city officials said in a statement. However, the city public works department urges residents to verify the types of material that can be collected before their visit by checking the list of approved items located at each site and on the city’s website.
Acceptable recyclable material includes paper products such as cardboard, paper bags or newspaper; tin cans and glass bottles that have been rinsed out; and plastic products that fall into the number 1, 2, 5 and 7 categories.
“We have a sign at each recycling location that shows you the type of plastic that we take," Anthony Musgrove, public works superintendent, said. "Some of the items are like five-gallon buckets, crates and items such as that. Unfortunately, even though some of these items are labeled as recyclable, we aren’t able to take them at our site."
Many residents also bring their items in plastic bags. Musgrove wants to remind residents to please dispose of those bags properly or take them home and recycle them by using them again.
He said when the bags are placed in the recycling containers and transferred to the sorting facility, they tend to get stuck in the machinery that separates this material and ultimately gums up all the gears, which can permanently damage the equipment. Not to mention the city has to pay a fee every time there is contamination in these containers.
For anyone who may have questions regarding what types of material are acceptable, Musgrove urges they visit www.valdostacity.com/public-works/recycling-services for a complete breakdown. Residents can also call the public works department, (229) 259-3588.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.