VALDOSTA – No fines had been issued for non-compliance with the mask mandate as of late last week, city officials said.
After Valdosta City Council voted to mandate masks in public in late August, the city stands behind its decision days later, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
On Aug. 26, the Valdosta City Council approved an ordinance requiring city residents wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be practiced or don’t fall into one of the ordinance’s exemptions.
Johnson said the mandate is in place throughout the duration of Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health emergency, which has been extended to Oct. 10.
“The city’s ordinance will be in effect unless rescinded by city councilmembers,” she said.
Most of the city’s residents have been wearing face coverings in public since the mandate took effect, Johnson said.
The mandate includes a warning and then a $50 fine for violators, though Johnson said the Valdosta Police Department has not given out any fines.
“The enforcement of this ordinance is not designed to be punitive,” she said. “Enforcement will begin with education and may increase to fines, depending on the number of violations.”
Coupled with its #MaskUpValdosta campaign, Johnson said the city’s message of everyone having a hand in protecting each other and keeping the community safe is conveyed.
Under the ordinance, private businesses can choose whether or not to enforce mask use on their properties.
Johnson said the number of businesses requiring masks and those that are not was unavailable.
