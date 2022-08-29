VALDOSTA – Residents of Hunter-McCormick Road said they didn't want a road closed and Valdosta City Council listened in a tie-breaking vote.
A petition that was filed by Steve Miller on behalf of the applicant T.W. Paine III on June 29 requested that Riverside Road between James Road and a point 400 feet north of the intersection of Hunter-McCormick Road and Riverside Road be vacated and closed to facilitate the construction of a new mixed-use development.
City Council approved the rezoning during the June 9 meeting.
Ben O’Dowd, city engineer, told council that all existing utility providers and city departments reviewed the request. Zoning officials remarked the closure of the right-of-way would have to be reviewed by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization regarding its impact on regional transportation plans.
VLMPO officials said the current and projected transportation plans will be unaffected by the closure. No additional departmental comments were received and no utility providers have facilities along the portion of road.
“From a department standpoint, I don’t see any reason to deny the closure,” he said.
Bill Nijem, attorney at Langdale Vallotton, spoke in favor of the request on behalf of the applicant. He clarified the proposed closing “hit James Road at the north and runs down to the city and county line at the south.”
He cited 2018 Georgia Code Title 32 - Highways, Bridges, & Ferries Chapter 7 provided that roads can be closed if “upon determination, the street ceases to be used by the public to the extent that no substantial purposes served by it or its removal from the municipal road system is otherwise in the best public interest.”
Nijem said the petitioner and project engineer had set up traffic cameras along the targeted portion of Riverside Road for multiple weeks to examine its usage. The report revealed that approximately 16 or 17 vehicles traveled the road per day, or one every 90 minutes – driving home the argument that the road doesn’t see “substantial use.”
“You’re not really going to use this portion of Riverside Road to drive north of Hunter McCormick onto James Road because you cannot turn north onto James Road from this portion of Riverside Road. ... So there’s no reason the houses on the south would utilize this portion of Riverside Road. ... It just makes plain sense to close this. This facilitates the development of the property,” he said.
Nijem said keeping the road open would only increase traffic on Hunter McCormick Road. He also addressed community concerns about fire safety.
“Personally, I don’t see how that could be the case just by closing a 15-foot-wide portion of a dirt road. I did a quick Google search and I hope this is correct. I believe there’s a volunteer fire department on Westside Drive across from the school. If there were any fire safety issues along Hunter McCormick Road or Riverside Road, the county firefighters would be dispatched from that fire department, would go up James Road or left on Hunter McCormick Road,” he said.
Dr. William C. Morgan, speaking in opposition of the petition, said the community did not have any issues with the development itself but they believe the road closure is a “bad idea” due to its usefulness as an alternate route, a space for EMS trucks in the event of an emergency, and traffic concerns.
“The issue here tonight is not so much can that road be closed but the issue is should it be closed. ... We subscribe to ‘There is cooperation between the citizenry and our local governments.’ And this is one decision tonight to verify that there is cooperation between the citizens and the local government,” he said.
“All it takes is a little ingenuity and a little imagination and Riverside Road can be an asset to the new development. And we say amen to that. You don’t have to destroy in order to get what you want to do. But use what’s already there in order to make your plans better. These plans right here, they can be made better.”
Daryl Dove, a Hunter McCormick resident, also opposed the request, arguing it’s not in the community’s best interest and the petitioner’s traffic report is inaccurate because he said he believes the cameras were there for a few days and couldn’t accurately measure the traffic patterns of the dirt road.
Helen Morgan, third and final opponent, questioned Nijem about his knowledge on the road’s “substantial purpose” to the community and expressed feeling as though the community lacked representation. Mayor Scott James Matheson said public hearings are about representation.
After hearing all sides and inquiries, Council member Sandra Tooley made a motion to deny the request. Before voting took place, council member Andy Gibbs took time to directly address concerns about representation since the matter took place in his district.
He said he spoke with Pastor Morgan and other members of the community about the matter. He also pointed out that this took place in County Commissioner Joyce Evans’s district, so they do have representation.
He added the development plans were not final and their fears of increased traffic on Hunter McCormick was going to come true regardless because “people are not going to go through that subdivision to hit James Road out there.”
After Gibbs’ comments, the vote proceeded, with Tooley, Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody and Council member Eric Howard voting to deny the request, while Gibbs, Council member Tim Carroll and Council member Ben Norton voted against denying the request.
Matheson cast the tie-breaking vote to deny the request. His decision was met with brief cheers and hand claps from the audience.
