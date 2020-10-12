VALDOSTA – City officials are negotiating a transportation contract with Via-River North Transit, an on-demand, microtransit company.
The service would take multiple passengers headed the same way and book them into a shared vehicle using an app. The type of vehicle will be subjective as the app takes into account options such as wheelchair accessibility or number of passengers, city officials said.
It could be a compact car, a bus or a van. It isn’t a fixed route service either, so there won’t be a set schedule. City Manager Mark Barber said that’s one of the exciting things about it.
Fixed route systems "are highly expensive to maintain and, honestly, they’re somewhat antiquated. You’ll see a lot of communities moving to exactly what we’re doing,” he said.
A fixed route isn’t out of the question, Barber said. Speaking with Via, Barber said once it gets here, it will analyze having a potential fixed route, for example, from Ashley Street to Patterson Street and to the hospital.
With contract negotiations still underway, there are questions still to be answered and no set launch date. Funding is a different story.
Richard Hardy, city public works director, noted during the Valdosta City Council meeting last week that the Federal Transit Administration will fund 80% of expected costs for the transportation system, with the city providing the remainder.
In Fiscal Year 2020-21, the FTA could pick up approximately $865,600 of the total $1,082,000 cost of the transit system. The city’s 20% remainder accounts for $216,400.
CARES Act funding will, however, cover the city’s match, 20%, city officials said.
Mayor Scott James Matheson said he hopes to mitigate the percentage in favor of the city taking on advertising, additional grants, fares for service and in-kind agreements.
The contract negotiations will outline potential issues, how many drivers are needed, hours of operation details, etc. Once done, the contract will be brought back to the council for approval.
City Council approved moving forward with contract negotiations but Hardy didn’t suggest when it’ll be finalized.
Council also approved a consideration of an ordinance to rezone two parcels totaling 14.39 acres of single-family residential property to community-commercial property.
The two parcels of property reside at 2061 and 2131 E. Park Ave. On a 10-0 vote, the Planning Commission had already recommended its approval at its Sept. 28 meeting.
According Clayton Milligan, who requested the change, the goal is to use a 7.48 parcel to create a residential care facility specializing in memory care on a three-building campus.
Detective Dontrae Childs of the Valdosta Police Department received the October 2020 Employee of the Month award.
