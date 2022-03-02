City names neighborhood development manager

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has named Anetra Riley the new neighborhood development and community protections manager.
Prior to her new role, Riley worked with the city for two and a half years as the neighborhood development coordinator, city officials said in a statement.
"I am excited to accept the position of neighborhood development manager, where our goals are to use local, state and federal resources to improve the Designated Revitalization Area within the city limits of Valdosta. Changes are inevitable. We want to continue to have a positive input on creating neighborhoods that invite and sustain businesses and incorporate residences that sustain or improve their value. Our partnerships with local businesses and organizations that support improvement are essential to our success. The City of Valdosta is at the forefront of the efforts to make Valdosta a thriving community for all citizens as they support neighborhood development," Riley said.
