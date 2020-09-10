VALDOSTA – Meal service for virtual students began Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The participating students must be enrolled in the Valdosta City Schools system, school officials said in a statement.
Meals may be picked up at any designated drive-through locations/designated areas.
"Choose the meal site closest to your home," school officials said. "Enrolled students, parents, guardians or other designated family members must pick up meals for students. Parents and students will not be allowed to come inside of the building to pick up meals."
Signs will be posted on each school campus for directions to the drive-through. A student’s first and last name along with the school ID number must be given to the designated school nutrition staff member for verification and meal count before receiving meals. Parents can go to the parent portal or call their child’s school to get their school I.D. number.
Each enrolled student will receive one breakfast and lunch meal daily. Check the Valdosta City Schools' district website at www.gocats.org for any updates.
Pick-up times are 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily, school officials said.
Drive Through Sites:
• W.G. Nunn Elementary, 1610 Lakeland Ave., bus drop-off area.
• S.L. Mason Elementary, 821 W. Gordon St., parent drop-off area.
• Pinevale Elementary, 930 Lake Park Road, bus drop-off area.
• Valdosta Middle, 110 Burton Ave., parent drop-off area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.