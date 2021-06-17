VALDOSTA – When the Rev. J.D. Martin created the Soul Patrol in 2015, he did so to keep the community safe. The City of Valdosta recognized the organization, honoring its efforts by naming June Citizens Against Violence Month.
The Soul Patrol stands for safety, organization, unity, loyalty, protection, assistance, training, respect, obey and laws. With these values, it functions as a buffer to negative influences in the community.
Whereas statistics do not tell the whole story, Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed violence amongst youth is a challenge.
There are street fights among teens that aren’t reported, gang initiations involving violence, illegal drug activities in neighborhoods, gun violence, teen pregnancy and crimes committed by youth.
On Oct. 3, 2015, Citizens Against Violence Ministry was formed by Martin to counteract these occurrences with education, community service and social services.
The organization has spawned 10 crime clubs that meet monthly; the Soul Patrol; the Venture Club, a Christian-centered youth discipleship; and a youth club educating youth about abstinence, and tobacco, alcohol and drug use.
Martin said he created the organization after being invited to the prayer vigil of a teen who’d been shot “gang style.” He said he felt the spirit inspire him and went forth.
“I started out in my home and now we have two offices,” Martin said. “The community’s been good to us and we have really grown to where we are today.”
The organization, which included the Soul Patrol, became a model to the community, Matheson said. Because of this, Matheson proclaimed June 2021 as Citizens Against Violence month.
“I wish all citizens to join me in recognizing the importance of educating the youth in our community at an early age in order to stop the violence, remind them of the positive influence in their lives and encourage them to make good choices,” Matheson read from the proclamation.
Martin thanked Matheson and the community for recognizing the group's efforts. It meant a lot to him and the other members of the Soul Patrol and Citizens Against Violence.
He said this would’ve never been accomplished without a working relationship with the community, police and fire departments.
“This city is on the move to decrease violence in the neighborhood,” Martin said. “I’m proud of where we are right now.”
The work isn’t done yet, Martin said.
This being the first annual CAV month, Martin said he's planning to step up patrols in neighborhoods and gain more community publicity.
“We’re looking forward to a great month of getting people involved with what we’re trying to do,” he said. “This proclamation is not just for this organization but it goes for the entire community.”
But the other hope is for taking Citizens Against Violence and Soul Patrol nationwide. Martin said efforts toward this will be a surprise, but everyone will know once it’s happening.
“We’re just a pilot program – a program being used by God,” Martin said. “It’s been on my heart to share this with everybody and what we’re doing. We’ve still got a long way to go but we’re there.”
