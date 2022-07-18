City names Great Promise students

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School juniors and seniors embarked on a career training experience of a lifetime with the City of Valdosta as part of the Great Promise Partnership Program.
Valdosta was one of the first municipalities in Georgia to participate in the statewide initiative, city officials said in a statement.
"The city is committed to providing local young people with up to two years of employment, job training, life skills, mentoring and income as incentives to finish high school through the GPP program," they added.
In 2017, the city was recognized at the Georgia Municipal Association convention, receiving the Great Promise Partnership Trailblazer Award for being a leader in Georgia in implementing the GPP program.
"The Great Promise Partnership Program is funded through the Community Development Block Grant ... The GPP program at the city also has a community service component, where students assist with community outreach programs. This year, the students will be assisting in the back to school community event hosted by the city on Aug. 6 at Drexel Park. The city welcomes the new GPP students as it gives the students opportunity to learn, work and earn a salary," said Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager.
The Valdosta GPP students work full-time in several city departments during July and part-time during the fall and spring around their school schedules, gaining real-world experience and job training while also earning a paycheck, city officials said.
The internships are funded through the City of Valdosta's Community Development Block Grant program, an economic development initiative that provides employment opportunities and training for low- to moderate-income people.
By being paired with different departments with the City of Valdosta, these "students will prepare themselves for their futures":
– Rhalyn Burton, public information office.
– Greha Patel, customer service.
– Armere Dukes, utilities.
– Bryan Schell, public works.
- Jamiah McEady, meter reading.
For more information, contact Anetra Riley, neighborhood development director, at (229) 671-3617 or ariley@valdostacity.com, or Aquila Blankumsee, Valdosta High School work-based learning coordinator, (229) 333-8500 or ablackumsee@gocats.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.