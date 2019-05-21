VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.
The city sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Monday, May 27, city officials said. Residents who normally have their sanitation collected Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, for both Monday and Tuesday pickups.
"The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — over 7,000 customers — on Tuesday," city officials said.
Call (229) 259-3590 for more information.
