VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta is waiving utility connection fees through Dec. 31, 2020, for any annexed island parcels within the city limits.
To qualify for the waived connection fee, residents must connect to water and sewer service by Dec. 31, 2020, city officials said. Following the connection, residents will need a utility meter installed by the city utilities department. The fee for the water meter is waived as well.
Residents will be required to disconnect from their current water supply and connect to the city’s water meter which is typically located at the right of way, city officials said. Additionally, residents will need to disconnect from their septic tank and connect to the city’s sewer service.
These services will require permitting and installation from a plumbing professional.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, annexed island parcel residents will be required to pay the fee to connect to city water and sewer services. The current rates for connection are $550 for a 5/8” water meter and $400 for sewer, additional fees may apply, city officials said.
Connection to the city’s water and sewer system is mandatory upon failure of well and/or septic tanks. Those costs can be avoided by connecting before Jan. 1.
To initiate the process of connecting utility services to property, a resident can contact the City of Valdosta Customer Service Center, 102 N. Lee St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
