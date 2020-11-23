VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently announced the hiring of two deputy city managers. The city manager said they should better organize day-to-day city operations.
Both prominent members of Valdosta’s administration, Catherine Ammons, director of human resources, and Richard Hardy, director of public works, were appointed as deputy city managers earlier this month.
City Manager Mark Barber said the positions are nothing new, especially to a city as big as Valdosta.
“Most cities our size, they have an assistant city manager or some form of that,” Barber said. “In prior years past, we had experimented with deputy city managers, like we did here, dividing the city up.”
Barber placed Ammons in charge of the administrative side while Hardy takes on the operations side of city management.
Barber said they continue as directors of their respective departments and both said the new positions are not a departure from what they’re used to handling.
Hardy, in taking up operations, will oversee the city’s daily functions, the “Love where you live” campaign and “making sure we maintain the city in the best possible way.”
“(That’s) keeping the streets clean, having the ability to coordinate with the other directors as far as utilities and engineering work,” Hardy said.
It’s all about building better communication between departments and making sure city employees can be at the right place at the right time, he said.
It’s not too different from his job being director of public works. Hardy still works closely with the utilities and engineering directors in keeping city vehicles maintained and purchasing long-lasting equipment.
He said he's excited about the new opportunity, and so is Ammons.
In handling things on the administration side, she’ll be working hand-in-hand with the finance, planning and zoning, customer service and neighborhood development departments on top of human resources.
It’s more responsibility but marks a chance to embrace leadership in other departments beside her own.
“You’re still going to be providing guidance and leadership – a collaboration not only between the department I have now but all departments including Mr. Hardy’s,” she said.
Time management will be important for Ammons and Hardy as they take on more responsibilities and Barber will take advantage of the opportunity.
He wants to pursue projects and “innovative ideas."
“The beauty of this is now I can hand these projects off to Catherine and Richard,” he said. “They can take it and run with it and that part will be fantastic.”
Public transit is one example, Barber said. Hardy would be the “public transit director” as Barber hands the responsibility of public transit to him.
He said the city can explore ideas as a three-person team rather than just one person.
It also establishes a plan of succession, the most important part of this hiring.
If Barber isn’t available, there are two choices to cover the work needed with an added bonus of efficiency.
“They’re both very well versed and have proven leadership in both of their areas,” Barber said. “If something happens to me, I want a smooth transition. I want somebody to be able to step in, give their counsel and decide what they need to do.”
It’s all about preparing the city for the future and giving it the best leadership possible, he said.
