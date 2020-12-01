VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development and Lowe's Home Improvement store distributed Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Richard Joyner, Neighborhood Development rehabilitation inspection coordinator, and Vanessa Flucas, Neighborhood Development and community protections manager, drove to Valdosta families' residences to personally hand-deliver boxes filled with turkey, stuffing and everything necessary to construct a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, city officials said in a statement.
The partnership between Lowe's retail store and the City's Neighborhood development department goes as far back as 2005. The store has previously provided many of the paints and materials needed to assist the department in building homes for Valdosta families.
"So it came as no surprise that they reached out to Mr. Joyner when deciding to plan something special for Thanksgiving," city officials said.
"I was already trying to think of something we could do during this time to help families out, so the timing of Lowe's call could not have been better," Joyner said.
The families that received the Thanksgiving meal kits were selected based upon need, determined by their participation in other assistance programs offered by the Neighborhood Development division.
"These families were chosen because they came in to apply for a grant program we were offering to assist them with their utilities during the pandemic, so we knew there was a need," Joyner said.
"Upon his arrival at the resident’s home, Joyner was met with excitement and gratitude for all his efforts," city officials said.
Gracie Smith was among the residents who received a meal kit this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect, Smith said she was unsure if she would be able to prepare a meal for her relatives, but through Lowe's and Joyner, her holiday took a fortunate turn.
"I am just so thankful to receive this surprise. It is such a blessing," Smith said.
She planned to spend her Thanksgiving with a few close family members preparing and enjoying their new Thanksgiving meal, city officials said.
