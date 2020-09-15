VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will open the application period later this month for its COVID-19 temporary residential utility grant assistance program.
It will provide one-time utility assistance to eligible City of Valdosta households that are low to moderate income or have suffered loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said in a statement.
“These funds will assist with utility payments to either the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power or Colquitt Electric Collaborative for residential past due balances due to COVID-19,” city officials said. “The relief program will provide grant payments of up to $350 directly to utility providers.”
The temporary residential utility grant assistance program is open to city residents only and available on a first-come first-qualified basis for 1,107 applicants, city officials said.
“We know COVID-19 has had a huge economic impact on many of our residents, particularly when it comes to paying for essentials like monthly rent and utility bills,” sai sd Vanassa Flucas, neighborhood development director. “This program will help more than 1,100 residents in need.”
Here are details on who may apply for the program and how to submit an application:
• Applicants must reside within the City of Valdosta, no exceptions.
• Applications will be taken by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (229) 259-3520.
• Application period begins 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and ends once all application appointments have been filled; early applications will not be accepted.
• No late or missed appointments will be honored, city officials said. Must be rescheduled if the program schedule permits.
• Applicants must bring a copy of utility bills and a state-issued ID.
• Grant amounts are up to $350 and will be issued to the utility providers only.
• No money will be issued to residents.
• Only one grant will be issued per residential address.
• Appointments will be scheduled daily until all the program funding is spent.
For further information regarding the program, contact the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division, (229) 671-3617.
