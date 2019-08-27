VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
The city sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Monday, Sept. 2, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families, city officials said.
Residents who normally have their sanitation collected Mondays should place recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, for both Monday and Tuesday collections.
The Public Works Department appreciates residents cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — more than 7,000 customers — Tuesday, city officials said.
Residents may call the Public Works Department, (229) 259-3590 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.