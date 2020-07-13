City inspections hits record permits

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has seen a record number of inspection department permits this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
As of June, with 8,000 permits already issued in the city have passed all previous years on record, city officials said in a statement.
The inspections department, in partnership with other departments and jurisdictions, within Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Lake Park, Dasher and Hahira, help both residential and commercial owners plan and execute development projects, city officials said.
"Projects can be as simple as a home remodel and as complex as constructing a new building on undeveloped property," according to the city statement. "The main goal for the inspections department throughout the permit process is to ensure the health, welfare and safety of city residents by enforcing local codes and safety regulations."
The department requires building plans to be submitted and reviewed before a permit is issued so construction projects do not pose any future liability to not just the owner but all city residents, city officials said.
“Any work such as mechanical, plumbing, electrical, general contractor, residential contractor all require licensing. With that licensing comes a set of codes that require permitting so people can get inspections done and make sure those licensed contractors are doing what they need to be doing according to that set of codes,” said Rick Mefford, city inspections manager.
Not complying with the permitting process could be extremely costly as they are required by law, city officials said. Individuals caught without a permit will receive a court summons and are responsible for paying fines as well as court fees.
However, rather than punish homeowners that are unaware of the permitting process, the inspection department wants to educate them on why these permits are necessary, city officials said.
“If the owner is not aware of the situation, we work with them and try to educate them first,” Mefford said.
Failure to comply can result in not just fines and court fees but further complications to the owner, city officials said.
"Some homeowners are finding when they try to sell or refinance their home, prospective buyers or lending institutions want proof that alterations are in compliance with local codes," according to the city statement. "Without a permit and inspection on record, there is no proof. The homeowner must then apply for a permit with no guarantee that the construction will meet the codes, and they face the possibility of redoing or removing the work. These steps are costly and frustrating and could cause delays in refinancing or even result in a lost sale of the home."
Mefford stressed the importance of these codes, saying, “There are codes and regulations that have to be followed to protect your neighbors, your neighborhood and the people around you.”
Nonetheless, it appears many residents are not only aware of the permitting process but are making a conscious effort to abide by it.
“We’ve issued over 8,000 permits so far, which tells you that people are doing the right thing by going through the inspection process required to get these permits approved,” Mefford said.
For more information on what projects require permits and any general building and inspection inquiries, contact the city inspections department, (229) 259-3506.
