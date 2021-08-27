VALDOSTA – In partnership with South Georgia Medical Center and South Heath District, Valdosta city officials hosted a COVID town hall for all city employees and their families Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Mathis Auditorium.
"The Town Hall aimed to supplying our employees with the correct information from the people who have been battling this pandemic from day one so that they can make an informed decision for themselves and their families," City Manager Mark Barber said.
Attendees heard from a panel of local experts that consisted of Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, Dr. Clark Connell, SGMC director of emergency medicine, Dr. William Grow, director of South Health District, and Dr. Kenneth Lowery, South Health District epidemiologist.
The panel began with an update regarding current COVID-19 and vaccination statistics but later opened the floor to attendees for a question-and-answer segment. Many city employees used this as an opportunity to become more informed and to inform others better, city officials said in a statement.
"Although I received my vaccination in March, I attended the town hall so I could take the information and pass it along to family members and friends who have not been vaccinated yet," said Azhia Smothers, human resources coordinator. "We were provided a great deal of information, such as the vaccine's efficacy against serious illness, how the virus is treated, and when we can receive the vaccine after contracting the virus. I hope this meeting provided anyone skeptical or apprehensive about receiving the vaccine with the accurate information they need to make the right decision for themselves and their families."
Masks and face coverings were required for the event and worn by all in attendance.
For the latest COVID-19 data, visit SGMC and South Health District websites and follow their social media channels.
