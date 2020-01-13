VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host its Second Annual Affordable Housing Summit and Town Hall Meeting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18, at the Mildred M. Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St.
The event was previously scheduled for October but had to be postponed due to inclement weather, city officials said.
The free event will provide affordable housing information and resources from more than 15 agencies and organizations, along with service information from several city departments.
The summit, funded through the city's Community Development Block Grant program from HUD, will benefit homeowners renters, and anyone seeking information about affordable housing (ownership or rentals), homeless prevention resources, physical/mental and behavioral health services, financial literacy, heir property solutions, home maintenance and repair, job and career services, etc., city officials said.
The city's neighborhood development division reports it hopes to continue hosting the event annually for the benefit of the general public. The town hall meeting, held 9-10 a.m., will give residents an opportunity to interact with several elected officials and city staff members on topics such as Valdosta Click 'N Fix, Love Where You Live campaign, Neighborhood Action Associations and other community programs and services.
For more information, contact the city neighborhood development division, (229) 671-3617.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.