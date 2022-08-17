VALDOSTA — These Valdosta firefighters not only save buildings from fires — they save lives.
The city honored several Valdosta Fire Department firefighters Thursday for rendering aid to residents suffering cardiac arrest.
The VFD received an EMS agency license from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma as a licensed medical first responder agency in June.
Lt. Wade Briggs and Sgt. Allen Carter received a Life Save award for emergency treatment of a pediatric patient.
Lt. Charles Phillips, Lt. Michael Walden and firefighter William Sumner received the same award for treating an adult patient.
Emily Brown, South Georgia Medical Center’s trauma program manager and interim EMS director, was also recognized for her innovative efforts in attaining the Medical First Responder license for the VFD. Mayor Scott James Matheson awarded her with a City of Valdosta coin.
Brian Boutwell, VFD fire chief, said Brown has been instrumental in the department gaining its MFR and being able to perform acts of service like these.
“This license, for the first time in the history of the Valdosta Fire Department, now recognizes us as a fire EMS agency. So that’s very important, but I don’t want to confuse people; we complement SGMC’s service. We’re not providing the only EMS service. We assist them. This partnership is very important for our community, the citizens and the visitors because together, we provide the best care for our patients,” he said.
The Valdosta Fire Department has been a state-recognized training facility for more than two years, conducting monthly training for personnel on emergency medical care for patients.
