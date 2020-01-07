VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a workshop with the Middle and Lower Suwannee River and Withlacoochee River Task Force 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the City Hall Annex.
The main topic of discussion will be the recent sewage discharge into the Withlacoochee River.
In early December, more than 7.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Withlacoochee River out of the City of Valdosta’s water treatment plant. The massive spill resulted from a contractor disconnecting a fail-safe alarm. With the alarm disconnected, sewage flowed into the Withlacoochee for several days before water treatment plant employees noticed.
It was the biggest sewage overflow of 2019 in Valdosta. The city had a series of sewage discharges in December 2018 caused by heavy rains, but none totaled the amount of the most recent spill.
The Florida Health Department in Hamilton and Madison counties announced a joint health advisory about water quality for their residents following the announcement about the spill. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division confirmed it will take punitive action against the city.
The City Hall Annex is located at 300 N. Lee St. Contact (352) 955-2200, (800) 226-0690 or tucker@ncfrpc.org for more information and about attending the workshop.
