VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.
No one was injured, city officials said.
The fire was reported at 5:43 a.m. with the first VFD unit responding within four minutes. Upon arrival, the unit found heavy smoke coming from multiple overhead doors of a large commercial building, city officials said in a statement.
Its fire suppression system kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived to put it out. All employees were evacuated prior to VFD’s arrival as well.
Because of the fire’s size the response required seven fire vehicles and 21 firefighters. Firefighters found the cause of the fire to be electrical.
