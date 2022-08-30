City: Fire caused by unattended cooking

VALDOSTA — Fire crews quickly extinguished a home fire on Madison Avenue Monday.
At 4:54 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire at 941 Madison Ave., according to a statement from the city.
The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find light smoke coming from a single-story home; a kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking was quickly extinguished, city officials said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations.
Unattended cooking remains the leading cause of residential fires across the nation, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
