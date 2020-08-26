HAHIRA – Residents will be tidying up their neighborhoods in coming weeks.
The Fall Community Clean Up Day will be held 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 19.
Participants can gather cleaning supplies from the City of Hahira tent at the farmers market, which will be located at the Hahira Depot.
Garbage bags, masks and gloves will be distributed.
Participants will also receive a list of local clean-up sites, a map of city parks and an information sheet detailing sites where trash bags can be dropped off once they are full, said Jennifer Price, interim executive director of Hahira Main Street.
“The Main Street board wanted to host a kick-off to fall event that would get the community outside and encourage citizens to help keep Hahira clean,” she said.
“Many people have spent a large portion of their free time inside because of the pandemic and outdoor activity is so important. We do recommend that volunteers keep social distancing and CDC guidelines in mind.”
Madison Trotter of Hot to Trot for Real Estate, who’s a Main Street board member, and Prime Properties Services co-sponsor the event.
Price said sponsors will offer a raffle prize to the person who collects the most bags of trash. A second raffle will be given at random.
Price asks that photos of participation be emailed to her so they are entered into a drawing.
Anyone interested in the clean-up can register on event day at the farmers market.
Early registration can be completed by emailing Price at jprice@hahiraga.gov or calling (229) 794-2330.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for more information.
