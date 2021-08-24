VALDOSTA – After tabling it at the last meeting, Valdosta City Council denied the de-annexation of 310 acres from the city.
This was a request made by the Uvalde Land Company for the city’s portion of the Cherry Creek Wetlands Mitigation Bank property located between the Withlacoochee River and Cherry Creek residential neighborhoods.
The company wanted the change for “wildlife management and recreational use” for a hunting ground.
The request, even before being brought up in the council meeting, was opposed by nearby residents, some of whom were concerned about being in the path of stray bullets because of their homes' proximity to the area.
Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Carroll said the applicants can seek permits to hunt on the land while it remains within the city.
“None of the reasons given warrant the de-annexation of the property, especially when you consider there are a host of homeowners that have homes above this property,” he said. “They are citizens of Valdosta and they deserve to have their voices heard by their representatives.”
Carroll motioned to deny the request, followed by a unanimous vote in favor of the action.
City Manager Mark Barber gave an update on the construction of the downtown amphitheater park in asking the council to increase funding for it.
Barber asked for a revised lump sum of no more than $2,975,983 with a $20,000 contingency. This is to adapt to the increased construction costs, a result of the 215% steel, 20% concrete, 252% lumber and 270% PVC piping price increases.
This will come out of SPLOST VIII funding.
Artesian Contracting was originally awarded the project in February for $1,148,600 — $351,400 below the project’s expectation in the budget of $1,500,000.
City Council unanimously approved the request and did the same for Phase Two of the Vallotton Park land improvements project.
Phase Two will remove trees and increase the useable area of the park, providing “passive-enjoyment” space underneath the existing tree canopy, according to the request.
First Choice Lawn Services was awarded the bid for $82,500 to burn the debris on-site and not hauling it off-site.
The city adopted an ordinance for film production to facilitate commercial movie and television projects shooting in Valdosta and is a response to more film projects coming to the area.
The proposed process in this ordinance will “make sure proper standards are met,” the public receives notification on the impacts of filming (if any) and that the production can maintain schedule.
City Council approved a contract for professional services in relation to a Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s consent order.
The GEPD tasked the city with satisfying 19 conditions related to the sewer system by August 2022. Sixteen of 19 have been satisfied.
The professional services will be provided by Barge Design Solutions at $109,620 for the purpose of project management, administrative support, sewer flow monitoring data analysis, meter maintenance, training and sewer assessment program management.
Barge Design Solutions provided support on the consent order for the past several months, but, as a cost saving maneuver, city utilities staff believes services will only be needed from Aug. 20 to Nov. 1 instead of until December 2022.
Public works is receiving one front-end loader refuse and two rear loader refuse trucks to replace aging vehicles currently in use.
Performance Peterbilt was approved at $293,765 — the low bid — for the front-end loader refuse truck but council approved the high bid for the two rear loader refuse trucks.
Public Works Director Richard Hardy said the low bid from Container Systems at $559,016 did not meet expectations (hopper width was too small, seal height was too low, tailgate height was wrong, etc.).
The only other bid was from Solid Waste Applied Technologies at $632,782, which met all expectations but would be over budget. Hardy said they’ll move funds around from other projects to account for this.
CDM Smith, Inc., was unanimously approved to provide engineering services for the construction and replacement of the main switchgear at the Valdosta water treatment plant.
The company was chosen as it provided all engineering services during the design and bid phase of the project. Its services were approved at $177,680.
Seventeen self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders, four self-contained breathing apparatuses and 10 masks for the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 were approved for purchase.
They will replace the current cache of breathing apparatuses with ones updated under National Fire Protection Association and Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.
The city approved them for purchase at $39,754.
A first reading of an ordinance establishing the Valdosta Citizens Engagement Board was read. This is an effort to create more positive interactions between city police and residents, and maintain transparency and accountability.
