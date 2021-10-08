City dedicates Hahira Square

HAHIRA – Mayor and council recently cut the ribbon on the newest addition to the multi-phase downtown improvement plan – Hahira Square.
The special event was held Sept. 29 in conjunction with the community luncheon of Hahira area schools for the Honeybee Festival, according to city officials in a statement.
Hahira Square represents the second phase of improvement on the 5.5-acre property, the construction of parking, fencing, entrances, sidewalks, lighting and other amenities by Cauthan Construction, city officials said.
Designed by Hahira firm Altman + Barrett Architects, improvements to the grounds came in the aftermath of the construction of the Hahira Depot, also located on the property.
The development of the City Center project began in earnest with the acquisition of the property seven years ago. After many planning sessions, Hahira City Council wanted a structure that could satisfy Hahira’s needs for performance, fine arts, preservation and local character.
The first step took the form of a replacement depot, constructed in 2017 as Phase I for $750,000 and designed in the style of the old structure that was demolished 40 years ago.
Labeled as Phase II, Hahira Square is a continuation of the park's master plan, further enhancing the small-town look and feel of the venue.
Some highlighted amenities of Hahira Square include 48 new downtown parking spaces, the construction of 1,247 linear feet of five-feet ornamental and vinyl fencing around the perimeter, including two gated entrances and 28 six-feet brick columns, the installation of 76,378 square feet of Bermuda sod, an irrigation system, 1,430 linear feet of sidewalk, eight decorative light posts and the relocation and rehabilitation of the city’s historic caboose.
The perimeter fence will enable concerts and other ticketed events to take place on the property, including the planned revival of the Great Hahira Pick-in, a festival that was once a premier bluegrass festival in the southeast, city officials said.
“On behalf of our council, I want to thank our citizens for their support on this project,” Mayor Bruce Cain said. “This special space is intended to serve as a central gathering place for generations to come and serves as the crown jewel of our multi-faceted downtown improvement plan."
