VALDOSTA — County and city officials continue urging residents to follow the emergency management order to avoid public gatherings.
The order prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people in Lowndes County and its cities and urges residents to travel only for necessity.
“Our order is very clear. The best thing we can do to help prevent the spread of this virus is to adhere to the guidelines put in place and stay home unless you are traveling for essential purposes,” Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
Anyone wanting to report a violation of the order in the city may do so through the Valdosta city’s website or by calling code enforcement at (229) 259-3554.
City officials also said large gatherings that are actively occurring should be reported to the Valdosta Police Department, (229) 242-2606.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said county residents should call the sheriff’s office to report large gatherings, but said arrests are unlikely.
“We’ll check on them, and make people aware” of the state and county requests for “social distancing,” he said.
So far, there have been no problems in the county, the sheriff said.
“If we have to make repeat visits to some place, we might start to write up some citations,” he said.
Paulk said, in general, the county has been pretty quiet on the crime scene since the stay-at-home plans were announced.
“I’m kind of surprised we haven’t had more domestic disputes than we’ve had,” he said.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, said people in unincorporated Lowndes can email complaints about large gatherings to codeenforcement@lowndescounty.com.
“Please understand that social distancing has proven to be successful in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “If violations of the current order continue, officials will be placed in a position to consider additional mandated measures.”
Residents are urged to only call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.