VALDOSTA – In a joint statement released Wednesday, the city and county have announced postponements and other changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, all events at Mathis City Auditorium have been postponed for at least 30 days and several upcoming city-hosted public events have been canceled, officials said.
Anyone who has rented the venue space at Mathis is asked to contact facility staff, (229) 333-1816, for more information.
Municipal court will be closed for the next 30 days, according to the statement. Court staff will be available by phone and email to answer any questions from the community.
City of Valdosta officials request residents do not go to city buildings for “non-essential reasons,” the statement read. This includes in-person meetings, paying bills and general inquiries. Bills can be paid online at valdostacity.com.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson urges the public to only share information from trusted sources.
“The coronavirus has been in the news a lot, and we want to keep everyone informed on the latest developments and facts," Matheson said in a statement.
Lowndes County announced the suspension of rentals of the 4-H Camp in Lake Park and the Lowndes County Civic Center.
Anyone who has rented the facilities are directed to contact the Lowndes County Public Works, (229) 671-2700, for more information.
While all Lowndes County offices remain open, residents are encouraged to call offices to see if business can be handled by phone, prior to conducting business in-person, according to the statement.
The Southern Judicial Circuit, which includes Lowndes County, suspended jury trials and gatherings of the grand jury.
People with court-related responsibilities are expected to appear unless otherwise notified by a proper authority, the statement read.
People supervised by Lowndes County Probation should contact their probation officer for approval to report by phone, according to the statement.
DUI court participants and those supervised through ankle monitoring are still required to report in-person, according to the statement.
"We are constantly getting questions from our citizens asking how they can help. As a community, we must work together to take preventive steps identified by the CDC," Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said in a statement.
“During this time, it is also crucial to remember to keep supporting our local small businesses. Our local industries, businesses, retailers, restaurants, etc., need our support now more than ever."
The Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, fire and emergency medical services departments and vital public works and utilities staff will continue to operate.
City and county officials request people not call 911 with questions relating to COVID-19. They are asked to only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies, according to the statement.
Anyone with symptoms relating to COVID-19 is asked to call health-care providers.
Gov. Brian Kemp has established a state-wide hotline (1-844-442-2681) for people seeking more information, according to city and county officials.
Officials encourage residents to take the following preventative measures stay safe and healthy:
– Stay home if you are sick, especially if you have a fever.
– Frequently wash hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.
– Refrain from shaking hands or hugging.
– Use hand sanitizer regularly after shaking hands or touching surfaces and when hand-washing is not available.
– Keep hands away from face; in particular, refrain from touching eyes, nose and mouth.
– Cover mouth and nose with a tissue to cough or sneeze and discard it in a lined trash can.
– Wipe and/or disinfect surfaces – door knobs, hand rails, doors, sinks, desk tops, steering wheels, phones, keyboards, tablets, etc
– Practice "social distancing”
More information regarding health and safety protocols is at southhealthdistrict.com.
