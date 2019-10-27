VALDOSTA – One question echoes through City Hall and the halls of county government: How does a Service Delivery Strategy agreement get done?
That question resonates around town, but realistically, the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County get along well, in most cases. They have worked effectively and amicably together on many matters and agree on nearly every element of SDS besides water/sewer and annexation.
Recognizing that a handful of cities and counties around the state are struggling with SDS agreements, the state's municipal and county advisory organizations have formed a joint task force designed to end conflicts and help finalize negotiations.
The Association County Commissioners of Georgia, an advisory commission that aids county governments around the state through leadership and legislation, and the Georgia Municipal Association, an advisory commission that advises city governments throughout the state on ways to lead and govern, formed the special task force to formulate recommendations of how to best resolve SDS and Local Option Sales Tax battles.
In this community, negotiations between the two sides have not gone well, and a battle over an SDS agreement has raged on for three years between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported by The Valdosta Daily Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money has been spent on SDS litigation between the city and county.
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services and double taxation.
Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without the county’s approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the local city's jurisdiction.
From 2016 to present day, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta remain entrenched over the matter, and as of now, SDS talks between the two sides have stalled.
Task Force Recommendations
Recommendations coming out of the ACCG/GMA task force for resolving issues such as the ongoing dispute between Valdosta and Lowndes County are expected by the end of the year.
“If they (cities and counties) can’t work it out on their own — both sides have dug in — then we’ve got this dispute resolution process we’re working on that should help bring in outside parties to help resolve it,” said Clint Mueller, legislative director of the ACCG.
Mueller noted how bad feelings can stem from ongoing SDS disputes, which spill over into other areas such as economic development.
“It’s costly to the local governments in the form of consuming a lot of staff time, potentially money, too,” Mueller said. “So, anything we can do to reduce all that so we can save the taxpayers money, reduce the burden on the county and city staff and hopefully improve relations between counties and cities.”
Rusi Patel, general counsel for GMA, also sees the task force as a positive step for SDS battles and hopes it will avoid unnecessary legal action.
“Some of the things the task force is looking at is how can we first improve training and information that elected officials get, so they’re all on the same page,” Patel said. “And what can be done as far as a backstop option for negotiations so there’s not negotiations and then everyone says, ‘we don’t agree’ and then we go into a lawsuit.”
Patel noted how SDS discord can vary from different cities and counties, which will require any recommendations coming out of the task to be broadly stated in order to be applicable in a variety of situations.
“We think there will be some improvements," Patel said. “It’s not going to solve every problem, but it will hopefully reduce conflict and improve the negotiations.”
The task force will be issuing their recommendations after their final meeting Dec. 11, Mueller said.
Possible Consolidation
An alternative solution could be consolidation, or the practice of city and county governments fusing into one governmental entity.
Some cities and counties have consolidated in order to avoid conflict over double taxation and service delivery, said Charles Bullock, associate professor of political science at the University of Georgia.
Bullock cited the consolidated governments of Athens-Clarke, Columbus-Muscogee and Augusta-Richmond as examples in the state that do not have to squabble over SDS as united governments.
This option seems least likely as it would require extensive political capital, a considerable amount of negotiations and a long period of time to accomplish.
However it happens, both sides are ready to end the conflict, though it may not conclude in the coming months.
“Somehow we have to get beyond this pettiness that we’re doing right now,” Valdosta Mayor John Gayle said. “I’ll be honest with you, and I’m not sure it’ll happen while I’m mayor.”
Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, shares the same skepticism as Gayle.
“We’re very much near the end of Mayor Gayle’s term, and I was hoping that he and I would be able to get it resolved — and we still may be able to do that,” Slaughter said. “But if he and I can’t, then I am prepared to work with the next administration that comes in with the hope of getting this resolved.”
If SDS cannot be completed during Gayle’s tenure, then the mayor-elect would become a pivotal player in negotiations between the two parties.
So, The Valdosta Daily Times asked the five mayoral candidates about their platforms regarding the current SDS stalemate and, if elected, how they would resolve the standoff.
Brooks Bivins: “You spend $800,000 because people can’t come up with a compromise on an agreement, which is spending taxpayer money. If they had spent that money out of their own pockets, then I promise you they would have found a solution by now.”
Kevin Bussey: “The truth of it is the Service Delivery Strategy is something that should’ve been taken care of a long time ago. Too much money has been spent into this, and citizens elect these leaders to come together. There’s no losers in this because if Valdosta is to bring a job or business or a subdivision and they want city water and sewage brought into the area, then the county wins as well. And vice versa, so there’s no losers in this. It’s all winners. We just have to be able to compromise and know that everybody won’t be able to get 100% of what they want, but that’s part of being a leader. That’s part of being in government. Everyone has to compromise, and so, I am in favor of the service delivery strategy being complete and done with and letting this be yesterday's news. Let’s start to begin to move forward. So if elected as mayor, that is the first thing if it is not resolved by the time I take office, it would definitely be in that top priority of things to be done within the first couple of months. I’ve sat down with Chairman Slaughter. I’ve also sat down with Mayor Gayle. We both have had very intense conversations about it. I understand the passion on both sides, but it’s something that has to be resolved because there’s no losers. Valdosta is Lowndes, and Lowndes is Valdosta. We win when we all come together and try to figure out the best solution for this type of situation. So, I would love to see us get to a place where we fix this problem, and not allowing taxpayers’ money to be wasted when we could use $800,000 on some other type of capital project within the City of Valdosta. About four or five months ago, the county as a whole came together. All governments of all five cities came together, and we sat down and we listened and we talked and we had a strategy. Leaving out of that room, I was under the impression that we were all together going to be able to come to some type of agreement of how we were going to strategize and get this service delivery strategy completed. Not even a week later, there were things that weren’t discussed in the meeting to where it went back on deaf ears again. There was an opportunity for us to fix the issue there, and we didn’t capitalize on it.”
Scott James Matheson: “It was very odd that you asked me this exact question. Here is part of a text exchange between one of our county commissioners just last night (Oct. 23):
"Me: Get a compromise ready for the service delivery agreement, we are going to sign a symbolic agreement day one after swearing in and set the tone of cooperation forever more!
"Me: I will agree not to encroach, you guys agree to help me revitalize.
"Commissioner replied: I’m Ready, so ready
"Me: We will get it done and then continue to knock off joint projects together and advertise that spirit of cooperation statewide.
"Me: The SDS doesn’t need to be the letter of the law, it just needs to get done and leave open the channels for us to work together for the betterment of all involved.
"Me: Two other ‘appointed’ officials with ties to Valdosta have said the rest of the state is talking about our inability to work together and using it to their advantage.”
J.D. Rice: “It definitely hurt us. I’m in full support of HB489 which governs the service delivery agreement. I think that it’s shameful that the city and the county haven’t come to an agreement on it because I think that we’re the only county in the state that has not reached an agreement. And it hurts us economically trying to attract prospective business and industries throughout the community when we don't have an agreement. I think the two sides can work this out, and once I become mayor, my goal is to end that. Hopefully, it’ll be finalized before I take office.”
David Sumner: “I definitely think that service delivery needs to be resolved. I served on the first team that worked on HB489. I was on the team when we first negotiated it, and it was very difficult back then. I can’t imagine it being any more difficult today than it was back then when it was first introduced. And I think what’s important is dialogue. If I’m elected mayor, first thing we’re going to do is – of course, you know the thing is they’re suing each other and so I don’t know what the limitations are going to be on the incoming mayor, but I certainly think the way you correct it is to not do it legally through the courts. I think you need to do it politically between the elected officials. That’s what people of the community have elected us to do. To resolve those issues. I think the dialogue is going to be the most important thing. I think we need to sit down together and open up and have a dialogue and have a serious conversation about exactly what the issues are and lay it out on the table. I also think that we need full disclosure. Transparency, absolutely. I think we need to go into a room and open it up to the public, the newspaper, and let’s just voice what the differences are: A, B, C, D, E, F, G. Let the public know. They’re the ones that elect us. Then, let’s sit down and see if we can’t come to some type of agreement amongst the elected officials just like we did the first time. And the first time when we did it, we had a series of discussions. The public was invited. The news media was invited. We sat down and discussed in detail every one of those items. To me, I just don’t understand how difficult it could be to come to an agreement. We’re one community, and if we don’t start working together, we’re going to get further and further behind.”
