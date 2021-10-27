VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are observing Halloween/trick or treat, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The decision was an easy one to make for the Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer, said.
Both agreed Saturday would be the “best and safest option for youth in our community,” Johnson said.
In the past, when Halloween, Oct. 31, has been on a Sunday – as it is this year, faith-based organizations and parents in the community showed concern for their children’s safety.
“We also looked at neighboring cities and counties — a lot of them have put out statements that they will observe Halloween on Saturday as well,” she said.
