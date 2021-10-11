VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta public works departments will host a free tire recycling event for city and county residents Oct. 11-22.
Residents can drop off tires 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the City of Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle St. Public Works will also hold a Saturday drop-off event, 8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 16, city and county officials said in a statement.
Tires must be regular car/truck size and off rim, they said. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to the event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household, officials said.
This event is made possible through a grant offered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
For more information ,contact Valdosta Public Works, (229) 259-3585.
