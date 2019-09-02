VALDOSTA – City and county school systems recently honored their 2019 Community Partners in Education small business, large business, partner at large, volunteer and coordinator of the year at the annual awards reception.
"Congratulations to all of our winners and thank you for all that you do in Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools," school officials said.
• Small Business of the Year: Hester & Morris Orthodontics.
• Large Business of the Year: Colony Bank.
• Partner at Large of the Year: Texas Roadhouse, Valdosta.
• Volunteer of the Year: Kristin Montgomery Rothrock with Pine Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
• Coordinator of the Year: Stephanie Southall Peterson of Westside Elementary School.
The annual celebration is sponsored by the CPIE Advisory Council. The awards and special insert in the August 29 edition of the newspaper are sponsored by The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.