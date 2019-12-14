VALDOSTA – John Gayle said goodbye to many of his friends and colleagues Thursday.
He said hello to a new one, though.
The City of Valdosta hosted a farewell reception in honor of outgoing Mayor John Gayle at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts last week. Speeches were given. Gifts were bequeathed. Tears were shed. And a rooster was unveiled.
Gayle and attendees alike laughed and applauded when Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber concluded the evening's speeches by revealing a rooster in a coop stage left of the podium.
"Now that surprised me a lot quite honestly," Gayle said.
Barber said the mayor had a pet rooster that disappeared a few years ago to Gayle's dismay. He said the mayor remained in a funk for weeks after the disappearance.
Gayle was not the only one pleasantly surprised once the black cover was removed.
"It's so cute!" exclaimed Peggy Gayle, the mayor's wife.
The common theme of the night was a deep appreciation for Gayle's earnest nature with his peers and employees.
"You never had to wonder where you stood with him," said Jason Shaw, commissioner for the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The one thing I really respect about him –probably more than anything – is he didn't care who you were or where you worshipped, what street you lived on, what political party you had attached to you. It did not matter."
Barber echoed Shaw's sentiments, saying Gayle was an invaluable mentor during his first two years as city manager.
"Personally, I love the way he interacts with folks. He loves our employees," Barber said. "You never have to wonder where you stand with Mayor Gayle. He lets you know in a good, nice way where you stand with him, so I'm going to miss that."
Gayle's county counterpart, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, appreciated his work on their combined projects and commended him as a person.
"He's a hard worker," Slaughter said. "He's taken the office of mayor very, very seriously and has served very, very well. Just great character."
When asked about that common depiction, Gayle humbly recited a quote from famed football coach Vince Lombardi that read "the achievements of an organization are the results of the combined efforts of each individual."
"You can't do it by yourself. You have to depend on all of your people," Gayle said. "I've always believed that in business, and so that way, I've always befriended my employees and all the people who worked with me."
The evening was a joyous one, filled with gift-giving and storytelling.
Teresa Bolden, Valdosta City Clerk, presented Gayle with a pair of camouflage Crocs after remarking the mayor claimed his fashion sense would never allow him to wear flip flops, sandals or Crocs. She also gifted him a fishing pole for his impending leisure time.
Members of the Valdosta City Council each gave short remarks thanking Gayle for his guidance and leadership. Councilwoman Sandra Tooley asked for a short, final dance with the mayor, and the pair two-stepped to a crowd of cheers. Councilman Tim Carroll joked he would stop calling so much as gift.
Pastor Winston Taylor traveled down from Lexington, Ky., to attend and gave Gayle a pair of sunglasses saying his "future is so bright."
Gayle already has picked out his first destination once he passes the gavel officially to mayor-elect Scott James Matheson Jan. 9.
His first vacation will be a trip with his wife to visit their granddaughter in Nashville, Tenn., Gayle said.
In the meantime, he has a chicken coming home to roost.
"It's going to give me another job when I get up in the mornings feeding that rooster," Gayle said.
"I'm going to get a couple of hens for him, so we won't have to buy any eggs for a while."
