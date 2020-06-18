VALDOSTA – There's still time to be counted.
For people who haven't filled out the census, there's still time and it's an easier process than ever, officials said.
While many may think of someone knocking on their door for census responses, people can take other routes to be counted before census workers begin hitting neighborhoods.
Ashlyn Johnson, City of Valdosta public information officer, said local census completion numbers are below the state average. Lowndes County is currently at 51.4%, Valdosta is at 49.9% and Remerton is at 37.1% with the state average for Georgia being 57.4%.
Johnson said the lower response areas are usually populated by college students, who are not currently in town. The city will work with Valdosta State University so students will know how they should respond.
The census determines elected representation, determines planning decisions about community services, affects business planning and expansion and affects funding for education, health care, infrastructure and social programs, making it a vital part of the community, she said.
Johnson said the city is working to ensure residents know how and where to fill out the census.
The census can be completed online anytime at census.gov. Kiosks have been placed in City Hall and the city annex for people who may not have internet access or anyone who is more comfortable filling it out in a secure location.
City representatives attended Makers Market to offer census participation and will continue participating in local events.
Beginning Aug. 11, census workers will begin going door to door to households that haven't completed the form.
Fraud is always a concern and Johnson stressed if there is ever a question about whether or not a visitor is a legitimate census taker, law enforcement can be contacted.
“They'll have their official table in hand,” Johnson said. “They won't ask any person questions like Social Security number or bank number.”
Deadline for the Census was originally set for August but has been extended to Oct. 31 because of the pandemic.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
