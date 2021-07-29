VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council held a public hearing for the on-site solidification of non-hazardous waste by Georgia Petroleum. No actions were made.
Jason Crosby, general manager of Georgia Petroleum, was the only person to speak in favor. He said his company has applied to the Environmental Protection Division to install a solidification kit.
The kit will be installed at Georgia Petroleum’s Valdosta location at 1620 James P. Rodgers Drive so it can solidify non-hazardous waste.
“Currently, the landfill here in Lowndes County does this for us,” Crosby said. “We believe that by completing this process that our facility will allow us to be more independent and assure that we have continued growth in Lowndes County.”
None spoke in opposition of the request during the public hearing, thus finishing it. The City Council will take a vote on it during its first meeting in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.