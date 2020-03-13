A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 5:11 pm
VALDOSTA –Valdosta City Council meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled "due to a lack of agenda items," according to Teresa Bolden, city clerk for Valdosta.
The next City Council meeting will be April 9.
