VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council will hold a special called meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at City Hall.
Council members will consider bids for a "secondary equalization basin at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant," according to the city agenda.
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the city will take extra precautions to follow Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order and practice social distancing guidelines, according to a city statement.
Residents can watch the proceedings at the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page and www.valdostacity.com.
Because of this session, the regular City Council work session for Tuesday and regularly scheduled council meeting Thursday are canceled.
