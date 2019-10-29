VALDOSTA – Before mayoral candidates took the stage, Valdosta City Council at-large candidates had the opportunity to impress Valdosta State University students and other voters Monday during a political forum.
The at-large seat represents the entire city and is not elected by or beholden to a specific district.
The debate, that had been billed as “One Voice. One Message,” was held Monday evening in the VSU University Center Magnolia Room.
Hosted by the VSU Sociology and Anthropology Club and the VSU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, candidates for mayor and Valdosta City Council at-large seats debated and fielded questions from students in the audience.
Adrian Rivers, Jeremy Stone and Edgar “Nicky” Tooley attended the debate while incumbent Council member Ben Norton did not.
Each candidate spoke about his credentials and answered one question from the event's moderators.
Rivers: A graduate of Valdosta High School and VSU, Rivers said his experience with social work around the community has better informed him how to serve the city. He also addressed Norton's absence by saying, “I’m for Valdosta because I show up.”
His question was about how to help transit and the economy. Rivers said the city needs public transportation to help vulnerable populations such as the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income households. Improving upward mobility by removing economic barriers is vital to the local economy, Rivers said.
Stone: A current VSU student graduating in December, Stone recited his campaign slogan that he wants to "Make Valdosta Stone Strong." He stressed the need for millennial representation on Valdosta City Council. “How can you relate to me if you don’t know what I am?”
His question was about safety on VSU's campus. Stone said setting up Valdosta Police Department stations would held provide a better sense of safety, help students if they need to be walked to their cars at night and increase response times if an incident occurs.
Tooley: Also a Valdosta native, Tooley said not only has his family and he been involved in the local community for decades, but his experience makes him the best candidate for the seat.
His question was about how he would improve education. Tooley said getting more qualified teachers and ensuring children get to schools consistently and on-time.
