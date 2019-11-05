CAIRO — City voters will head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the Cairo municipal election.
On the ballot are three competitive elections in districts 1,3 and 5. City-wide, voters also will be able to decide whether or not to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays.
Three candidates will face off in District 1, where incumbent Lannis Thornton will attempt to fend off challengers Alicia Byrden-Gurley, 44, and Ann Williams, 58. Byrden-Gurley is the owner of an assisted living facility in Albany. Williams is an administrative assistant with the State of Florida.
District 3 will see incumbent Bobby Gwaltney go up against 35-year-old Timia Brown, a registered nurse at Camellia Gardens of Life Care in Thomasville and a business owner.
Incumbent Jerry Cox and private investigator Emory Thomas, 71, will face off in District 5.
Voters also will be able to decide whether or not alcohol should be sold on Sundays. The issue will take the form of two questions on the ballot — one addressing package sales and the other addressing sales by the drink.
Early voting closed Friday, and 855 voters participated by casting their ballot at the county registrar's office, according to Grady County elections supervisor Denise Maddox.
City residents can cast their votes today at the Grady County Agri-Center at 65 11th Avenue NE.
Polls close today at 7 p.m.
