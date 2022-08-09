VALDOSTA – Valdosta Early College Academy observes 15 years in the 2022-23 school year.
Valdosta Early College Academy is a partnership between Valdosta State University and Valdosta City Schools that started in the 2008-09 school year.
Dr. Johnnie Marshall said his job as principal is a “career dream come true.”
Marshall began at VECA as a student teacher, accepted a teaching position and now serves as the principal.
“I am excited about celebrating 15 years and most excited about the additions this school year,” Marshall said. “It has been a blessing to not only grow but watch the program grow. I’m grateful for the support that so many educators have provided to myself and the student body.”
Teacher Lanita McDuffie has watched the school grow along with the students.
“It has been a wonderful experience to watch the school and the children grow from sixth to 12th grades,” McDuffie said. “This is truly a learning community and seeing the faces and knowing somehow we will make a positive impact has kept me here 15 years.”
The goal of the program is to get students college ready by the 11th grade by providing an alternative learning environment.
Eleventh grader Kayla Calloway has been at VECA since her sixth-grade year.
Calloway said she is excited for her dual-enrollment classes at VSU.
“Since sixth grade, VECA has been one big family," she said. "I have been able to receive one-on-one attention and build relationships with teachers. Even now I am always able to go back to the middle school hallway and talk to my past teachers.”
While high school students are facing their fears, many sixth graders faced their fears while walking down the hall on the first day of school.
Rashaun Blankumsee, sixth grader, said, “I was scared walking down that hallway but I am excited to meet new people and learn. I’m going to have to adjust to no recess.”
Marshall said VECA will offer band class this year during the school day and STEM elective classes.
