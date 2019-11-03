City collects toys for motorcade

VALDOSTA – With Christmas weeks away, the city asks for donations for its annual Mayor's Motorcade.
The motorcade is a partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Fire Department to benefit more than 100 residents of the Parkwood Developmental Center who have "developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs," according to city officials.
It is an annual program sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association that began gifting residents of a Thomasville medical facility with Christmas presents many years ago, Mayor John Gayle said in a previous interview.
When the facility closed, Gayle said he advocated keeping the program local and decided upon Parkwood as the recipient.
Requested donations include clothing, bedroom shoes, hygiene products such as Dove body wash and Degree solid deodorant, tote bags, coloring books, cardboard children's books, watches, cards, board games, headphones, large bouncy balls, CDs and small boombox radios.
Monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list, the city said.
“I encourage the citizens and businesses of our generous community to remember those who are less fortunate during the holiday season — particularly these patients, some of which have resided at the Parkwood Developmental Center since it opened over 30 years ago,” Gayle said in a statement. “Facilities like these are committed to providing quality-of-life care and life-skills training to people who cannot live independently — a service that is both needed and appreciated in our community.”
Local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops and other interested groups or individuals are encouraged to help with the collection of gifts for this event, the city said.
Gifts are accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 3, and will be distributed 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Parkwood.
Unwrapped donations and checks made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department may be accepted through Dec. 3, at the fire department's administrative office,106 S. Oak St. Additional drop boxes for non-monetary donations are located on the third floor of Valdosta City Hall.
More information: Tangela Rowe, (229) 333-1835, trowe@valdostacity.com; (229) 259-3548.
