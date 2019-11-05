VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announced Tuesday the temporary closure of three CSX Railroad crossings due to repair.
The South Toombs Street crossing nearest to the Lowndes County Health Department and S&W Chemical and Paper Supply closed Monday, Nov. 4, for 3-5 days.
The West Savannah Avenue crossing near Miller Street closed Tuesday, Nov. 5, for 3-5 days, as well.
The St. Augustine Road crossing near West Savannah Avenue closes Monday, Nov. 11, and will reopen 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Signs will mark detour routes, according to the city.
The city said all dates are subject to change due to weather and other conditions. Change can take place with our without notice, the city said, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
