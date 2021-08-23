VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce will host a one-day small business Pop-Up Shop start-up session as part of the Seeds Business University.
It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality, city officials said in a statement.
The workshop will be held 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14, in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room. Lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals, organizers said.
"We are excited offer workshops funded through the assistance of the Community Development Block Grant and the SEEDS for Success program with the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce," said Vanassa Ross, Neighborhood Development/Community Protection manager. "For those individuals who are looking to start a business, this is an awesome, free resource full of information and can help spur the creation of small businesses in our community. Our goal is not just to have small businesses start in our community, but for them to be successful, and have the ability to sustain themselves for the future."
During the workshop, participants will learn about starting a Pop-Up Shop including how to write a business plan, budgeting, designing and marketing a Pop-Up Shop and how to get involved with Valdosta Mobile Market or Main Street’s Makers Market.
Pre-registration is required and can be done online at here. Spots are limited due to social distancing efforts, organizers said.
