VALDOSTA – The public will get a chance to meet candidates live and in person Tuesday.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Home Builders Association of South Georgia and the Valdosta Board of Realtors, is hosting a meet the candidates event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex multipurpose room, 300 N. Lee St.
Meet the candidates will include candidates for mayor, Valdosta City Council District 3, Valdosta City Council at-large and Valdosta School District 2.
Early voting for the election will start Oct. 14. Election Day is Nov. 5.
