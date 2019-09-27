City candidates face electorate

VALDOSTA — Job creation and crime rates were major concerns of Valdosta residents who attended a political forum Thursday to ask questions of candidates for city offices.

The forum, at Mathis City Auditorium, was sponsored by the Divine Nine/NPHC, a coalition of historically African-American sororities and fraternities.

Before the forum proper, candidates met and mingled with the audience. Even candidates running unopposed — Vivian Miller-Cody (Valdosta City Council, District 1) and Tim Carroll (Council, District 5) — took part.

Forum questions were submitted in writing by audience members, to be read aloud to the candidates by moderator Tiffany Vinson of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

On the question of term limits, Joseph "Sonny" Vickers, long-time District 3 councilman and former mayor, broke up the audience with laughter with his answer: "One term at a time."

Vickers also said with a new Piggly-Wiggly supermarket opening on the south end of Valdosta, residents need to support businesses on the southside, which has long had a reputation as a "food desert," with grocery stores few and far between.

"It's all about economics," Vickers said. "A store can't stay in business if it's losing money."

Thomas Mcintyre Sr., Vickers' opponent for his council seat, was not at the forum Thursday.

Bringing Valdosta's crime rate down was a question poised to candidates for City Council's at-large seat: Incumbent Councilman Ben Norton and challengers Adrian Rivers and Edgar Tooley. Candidate Jeremy Stone was not at the forum.

Rivers said poverty is a major contributor to crime, so bringing in industries with good jobs is a priority. He also suggested working with area agencies such as Goodwill which help prepare people for employment.

Keeping kids occupied and off the streets is important as well, he said.

"We need to have something for juveniles to do," he said.

Norton agreed with Rivers on the points of keeping kids occupied and boosting jobs.

"We have to encourage job growth and give the kids something to do," he said.

Tooley stressed community involvement.

"If you know of something when a crime happens, get involved," he said.

He also wants to get better qualified people for the police department, along with up-to-date crime-fighting technology.

Tooley suggested police ride-alongs for young people to give them an idea what police face.

The at-large candidates also explained what they would do to keep Valdosta State University graduates from leaving the area to seek jobs.

Rivers said he stayed in Lowndes County after finishing VSU because mentors took an interest in him and helped him.

"(The university) is not an island," he said. "If we want them to stay here, we have to let them know we want them here."

Norton said getting graduates to work in local businesses and doing some "job shadowing" would help, letting young people see what day-to-day life in the business world is like.

Tooley said getting more industries into town with more jobs would give graduates a reason to stay, as would creating an "entertainment atmosphere" for young workers.

The at-large candidates were asked if they backed raising minimum wage rates in Valdosta.

Tooley said he backed tax incentives for businesses that raised their wages. Norton, the incumbent, said wage rates are not City Council's responsibility.

"That is so far beyond our power," he said.

Norton did say a well-educated work force would bring higher-paying jobs back to the area.

Tooley said he supported a higher minimum wage and wanted everyone to make at least $15 an hour.

Four mayoral candidates were on hand — Keven Bussey, Scott James Matheson, J.D. Rice and David Sumner. Candidate Brooks Bivins did not attend.

The mayoral four were asked why it is taking so long to get a Service Delivery Strategy in place. State law requires cities and counties to combine public services where possible to cut down on duplication; Valdosta and Lowndes County do not have such an agreement despite years of effort.

Bussey said water and sewage, and sorting out who gets which service, is part of the problem.

"You can't run city (water and sewage) lines parallel to the county's," he said. "Suppose you've got three houses, and one wants city water and the other two want the county service. Who gets what?"

Matheson said Valdosta and Lowndes are basically pointing fingers at the other and saying "You're wrong."

"We are the last city and county in the state without an SDS agreement," he said.

Rice said industries are not coming to Valdosta due to lack of an agreement.

Sumner said the parties involved are trying to solve the service delivery agreement in the wrong way.

"They're trying to solve it as a legal problem, not as a political problem," he said. "We're being left behind."

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.