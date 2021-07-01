City cancels boil water notice

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta has ended a boil water advisory it issued Wednesday.
The advisory was for areas affected by a water main break, including Breckendrive Drive, Princeton Lane, Cambridge Drive, Wesley Road, Sussex Drive, Britain Drive, Brandon Drive, Bellhaven Drive, Breckland Drive, Staten Crossing Apartments, Allison Drive, Jennifer Circle, Clark Circle and Oak Garden Drive, a statement from the city said.
All samples from the City of Valdosta Utilities Department have passed tests, the city said in a statement.
A 12-inch water main broke in the 3000 block of North Oak Street Extension Tuesday. Wednesday, work crews isolated and drained part of the water main to make repairs, causing some customers to lose water.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
