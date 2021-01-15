City buys leaf vacuum truck

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta public works department has purchased a new piece of equipment to improve debris removal from residents’ yards.
The new vacuum truck has more operating capacity and storage space, all while requiring fewer operators than previous methods, city officials said in a statement.
Anthony Musgrove, public works superintendent, and his team did a copious amount of research before landing on this specific model.
“We are always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions. While doing this, we will often travel around to other cities to see what they are using. During one of these visits, we came across this truck and received a demo and it performed well for our intended purpose,” Musgrove said.
Usually, when the public works department would pick up leaves, it would use a truck with a leaf machine trailer attached. This requires two operators to be present, one outside to rack the leaves up to the tube and one inside the cab to control the device, city officials said.
However, with the new vacuum truck, everything is in one piece instead of two separate units, eliminating the additional worker’s need. The process is safer for the workers as they are no longer right in the middle of all that dust and dirt and sit safely in the cab instead.
It is also fully equipped with cameras all around as well as the latest and greatest safety features.
Musgrove said he is excited about the safety features of the vacuum truck by saying, “The old way they are on the side of the road with the trailer, so the possibility for injury is a lot higher. The new truck helps to eliminate that possibility. So it is a safer truck and it is a little more efficient. I can take that extra man and put him somewhere else to perform other tasks.”
The unit provides the public works department with 10 more yards of capacity, city officials said.
"It is allowing them to cover more ground quicker and serve their customers a lot faster," according to the city statement. "For this reason, they are looking into the possibility of getting one more truck like this, not just for the leaves but to also help pick up litter."
Highly traveled areas such as near the interstate and even local neighborhoods experience litter being disposed of improperly. The driver of the vacuum truck can see the trash and use the hose to collect it.
Musgrove said the department is still in the beginning process of adjusting to the machine and working all the kinks out but hopes to have it on the road full time soon.
