VALDOSTA – Residents can apply for 14 seats available on city boards, commissions, authorities and advisory committees.
The Valdosta City Council will vote on the new appointments at the Nov. 5, regular council meeting, city officials said in a statement.
The positions are:
– Valdosta Tree Commission: four seats, one appointment will be to fill an unexpired term.
– Valdosta Housing Authority: one seat, the mayor will make this appointment.
– Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments & Appeals: four seats, one appointment will be to fill an unexpired term.
– Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority: two seats, one of these slots is for a City Council appointee.
– Central Valdosta Development Authority/Downtown Development Authority: three seats.
"These appointments are designed to give citizens a voice in their local government and provide a means of influencing decisions that shape the quality of life for the residents in our community," Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. "Participation on one of these organizations is one of the most effective steps a citizen can take in becoming an active voice in local government."
Applicants must review the membership requirements and code of ethics booklet, complete a general board application and sign a code of ethics form, city officials said. The documents are available for download at www.valdostacity.com, by clicking the "Boards & Commissions" tab from the "Government" drop-down menu.
The closing date for submitting the general board application and code of ethics form to the city clerk is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Information about boards, commissions, authorities and advisory committees, their mission and purpose, and meeting times are also located on the city's website. For additional information, contact Valdosta City Clerk Teresa Bolden, (229) 259-3503 or at tbolden@valdostacity.com.
