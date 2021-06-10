VALDOSTA — The city will offer a $350,000 settlement to a man who sued the Valdosta Police Department last year after an officer wrongly identified him as a suspect, body-slammed him to the ground and injured him.
Valdosta City Council approved a resolution of claims regarding the “Antonio Smith vs. City of Valdosta, et el.” case late Thursday, but the excessive force case, which made international headlines, is still not fully resolved.
City Council and City Attorney Timothy Tanner previously discussed the matter at the June 8 work session, with Tanner saying legal counsel reached an agreement with Smith for a settlement.
City Council weighed litigation for Smith’s case during its June 10 meeting, discussing the resolution of all claims. It unanimously approved it.
With this approval, the city enters a settlement and release of all claims with Smith in return for the payment of $350,000, and the creation and seating of the Citizens Review Board.
According to the agenda, entry of this agreement terminates the existing lawsuit and releases all claims against the City of Valdosta and named defendants.
Smith initially filed the lawsuit on June 19, 2020, suing Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and all members of the City Council on claims of excessive force during a February incident.
Body cam footage shows Valdosta Lt. Billy Wheeler throwing Smith to the ground after mistaking him for a man wanted on a warrant during an investigation.
The lawsuit was updated on July 13, 2020, adding Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, VPD patrolman Dominic Henry and Wheeler as defendants in an individual capacity and their capacities with VPD.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, Smith’s attorney, said then that the amended complaint for damages allows the trio to be held “personally liable” for the Feb. 8 incident.
Tanner said he couldn’t give more details on the settlement as he and the city are still working to resolve the ongoing lawsuit. City Council's action only approves the settlement offer, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.